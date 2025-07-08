Refurbishment of Hepple Village Hall continuing to make good progress
This included the creation of new toilets to replace the previous outdoor arrangements for men in a new extension, which includes unisex toilet facilities and storage.
Amongst other guests, the trustees welcomed Sir Walter and Lucy Riddell, Paul Wright (builder), Ninette Edwards (architect), Mark Johnson (Community Action Northumberland), and Julie Coxon (Heritage Lottery Fund).
“This is a wonderful community and it now has a beautiful village hall with new facilities” said Julie.
Previous projects had included re-roofing the hall, modernising the kitchen, replacing windows and a new heating system.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.