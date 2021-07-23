The Dry Water Arts Centre is nearing completion of the second phase of major refurbishment work, setting the not-for-profit organisation up perfectly to be able to continue to support the community through creative activities and events.

The latest work, which has seen the centre’s empty loft space transformed into a multipurpose studio, will provide more space for the delivery of additional yoga, movement. meditation and community wellbeing classes.

Co-founder Frances Anderson said: “When we first moved in in 2018, the building was quite run down and needed a lot of work to make it fit for purpose.

Frances Anderson (left) with Mary Ormston from Karbon Homes in the new loft studio.

"We saw the centre as a opportunity to develop a creative community hub in Amble and the support we’ve received from the local community over the past couple of years has been phenomenal.

“The most recent phase of the refurbishment has seen the loft space renovated into a studio area which will provide more space for movement and wellbeing classes and, very importantly, will give us a quiet and calming space to support the work we do with vulnerable people, carers and those living with dementia.”

The refurbishment work was made possible thanks to community donations and grant funding secured from the National Lottery’s Reaching Communities fund, Karbon Homes, Ballinger Trust, Sir James Knott Trust and Northumberland County Council Community Chest.

A £6,000 grant was secured from Karbon Homes’ community investment fund which has contributed towards the cost of special flooring and eco radiators in the studio.

Mary Ormston, community connector for Karbon Homes said: “It’s fantastic to see the centre nearly ready to reopen its door in the coming weeks. Organisations like Dry Water Arts play such an important role in our communities. We were keen to support them in any way that we could.”

Frances added: “It’s been a tough year but one thing that has really shone is what an impact community organisations like ourselves can make.

"As restrictions ease and we start to welcome people back to the centre we want to make sure members of the community who need help and support have access to it by providing the community with a welcoming and safe place to make, move and meet.”