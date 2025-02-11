The fully restored Garden of Remembrance at Bedlington’s West Lea Cemetery has been officially opened.

The garden had fallen into disrepair and even been targeted by arson attacks, but has been left unrecognisable after being restored as part of a package of projects across the county to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The work has seen a new entrance installed alongside resurfacing, new seating and a bust of the late Queen.

Funded jointly by Northumberland County Council and Bedlington West councillor Malcolm Robinson with significant contributions from the Friends of West Lea Cemetery Group, the garden was opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Caroline Pryer.

The opening ceremony was also attended by council leader Glen Sanderson, chief executive Helen Paterson, and the council’s business chairman Coun John Beynon.

Dr Pryer said: “It looks immaculate. It makes such a difference, walking up to something so memorable.

“The memorial you have created is something that is going to stay with Bedlington for many, many years to come and for generations to come.”

Cllr Robinson said he had been “badgering” council leader Glen Sanderson about a scheme for the town after it was initially left out.

The planting that has gone alongside the restoration was funded by the Friends of West Lea Cemetery. The organisation is led by Sarah Gibson and Isabel Easson, who make Christmas wreaths every year and use the proceeds to fund improvements to the cemetery.

Isabel, whose daughter Bethany Fisher was buried in the cemetery after she died in a car crash, said: “It all started because I noticed some people were fly-tipping here when I came to visit my daughter.

“I went to the town council and requested some security and I suggested we could put the money in by making and selling wreaths. We started doing them in our own homes but then we received funding and used the money to refurbish the former waiting room on site.

“It’s become quite popular. People from as far away as Alnwick buy our wreaths and people donate baubles and ribbon – the more money we can save, the more money we can put into the cemetery.

“We fought to have the garden restored – it had been damaged by arson and it was horrible, with melted plastic everywhere. We do our best.”