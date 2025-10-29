Redevelopment work starts on Old Brewery site in Tweedmouth

Work has officially started on the conversion of a former brewery into a creative hub.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Tweedmouth site to mark the start of renovation work.

Berwick Community Trust has raised almost £700,000 towards a £900,000 target – thanks in part to a £510,000 award from Northumberland County Council and the North East Combined Authority.

The Trust aims to breathe new life into the listed building by redeveloping it into artists workshops, a teaching space and a gallery.

A groundbreaking ceremony at the Old Brewery site in Tweedmouth. Picture: Pictorial Photography

Cllr Georgina Hill, Berwick East, who formally pressed ‘go’ on the project, said: “This is a really exciting project for the town and will make a huge difference to the building and the opportunities locally.”

The event was also attended by representatives from Mattwood Developments Ltd; Hodgson & White Architecture & Design; Berwick Town Council and the Creative & Cultural Zone.

Andrea Oliver, Creative & Cultural Zone manager, said: “This will be a flagship facility in the north which we, at the Creative and Cultural Zone, are proud to support.”

Mattwood Development Ltd start work now with an ambition of completing by late spring 2026.

"We are delighted with the public support and the interest of funders to finally have a new vibrant purpose for this listed building – so watch this space,” said Becci Murray, CEO at Berwick Community Trust.

Planning permission for the conversion of the Grade II listed building – first used as a brewery in the 19th century – was approved in May.

Planning documents submitted by the Trust explained that the proposal would save the structure as it has been in a state of disrepair and inactivity for nearly three decades.

It is located in a prominent position on the corner of Main Street where it meets Prince Edward Road to the north and Brewery Lane to the east.

A fundraising campaign is still running.

For £50, your name or that of a loved one would be featured in a bespoke artwork displayed inside the new studios and gallery – a permanent reminder of the generosity and support of the community.

To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/sponsoring-creativity