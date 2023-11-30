Plans for a major revamp of buildings in Alnwick’s Market Place have received the green light.

It is planned to convert a former barber shop, cafe and salon, along with a vacant department store on the first floor, into a larger 80-cover cafe/restaurant which spans both floors.

There are also plans to convert two flats, Market Cross Maisonettes, which span both first and second floors of a listed building, into a single luxury two bed serviced accommodation unit.

There were no objections and the application by Tyneside businessman Tom Robson was approved by Northumberland County Council’s planning department under delegated powers.

Alnwick Market Place. Picture: Google

Senior planning officer Jon Sharp reported: “The proposals would result in little if any change to the external appearance of the buildings and as such would be acceptable in policy terms.

"The proposal would not give rise to significant concerns in respect of overlooking, overbearing, loss of light or privacy and the proposed uses of the site (retail/ restaurant/ tourist accommodation) would not cause any significant concerns given the town centre location.”

Alnwick Town Council, welcoming the scheme, said: “As both buildings are of heritage importance we are pleased that the proposed external works will be repair rather than replacement.

“The proposed works to the upper floors, which previously provided accommodation, to enable them to be occupied again is welcomed. This, along with the development of the unused retail units supports the town council’s neighbourhood plan.”