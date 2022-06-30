Red Devils star attraction at High Sheriff event in Northumberland

The Jubilee Games on Sunday, July 10 – from 11am to 5pm – is also being organised to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Those attending will have the opportunity to stare in amazement as the world-famous Red Devils parachute display team parachute into the Park Field Arena at Mowden Hall, near Stocksfield, at about 2.30pm.

Other attractions include music from the Army Band based at Catterick, Northumbrian pipers from Robson’s Choice, a petting zoo, alpacas, a climbing wall from the Army Cadets, crazy golf, a cake-baking competition, fairground rides, pop-up food stands, vintage cars and much more.

Representatives from Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Wildlife Support Unit and the Great North Air Ambulance Service will be in attendance and Marina Gibson from the Northern Fishing School will be demonstrating how to fish.

The High Sheriff of Northumberland, Colonel James Royds, said: “We will be raising money in aid of the Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland with the specific purpose of supporting the High Sheriff of Northumberland Youth Against Crime Awards Scheme.

“This important initiative is about making financial awards to local charities and community organisations that engage and encourage volunteers and volunteering among young people aged between 10 and 25.

“The fund recognises and rewards young people in activities and pursuits that encourage their personal development, as well as promoting good citizenship.

“Without our principal sponsors – Galbraiths, Womble Bond Dickinson and Lycetts – this day would not be possible.”