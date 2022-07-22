Red Devils drop in to High Sheriff of Northumberland event

The Jubilee Games, which also marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, saw his efforts to help combat youth crime and promote good citizenship receive a huge fundraising boost thanks to more than 700 attending the fun day.

Warm sun and blue skies made for a perfect day, culminating in the world-famous Red Devils parachute display team parachuting into the Park Field Arena at Mowden Hall.

Other attractions included music from the Army Band based at Catterick, Northumbrian pipers from Robson’s Choice, a petting zoo, alpacas, a climbing wall from the Army Cadets, crazy golf, a cake-baking competition and fairground rides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils were the star attraction at the High Sheriff of Northumberland event.