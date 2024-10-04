Red Arrows set to fly over Wooler and Rothbury
Fans of the jets will be able to see the Red Arrows on their return home to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, after a day of important training at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.
According to a Notice to Air Men (NOTAM) the crew will fly over Wooler and Rothbury area today at approximately 3:52pm to 3:56pm. They are training from from 12.30pm and are expected to depart at 3:30pm, however these times are an approximation and may change.
Their flight path can be seen here, but this too is an approximation and is subject to change.
The aircrafts are expected to transit between 250 feet above ground level to 2000 feet above ground level.
After a recent investment in RAF Lossiemouth, the base is able to support the Red Arrows in their training ahead of their last appearance this season while their home base at RAF Waddington hosts a major exercise.
