The Swimming Teachers’ Academy will offer local people the chance to retrain and embark on a career as a swimming teacher for just £79 - a fraction of the usual £1000 training cost. There are no educational restrictions to entering the training, and you don’t need to be an expert swimmer either.

Active Northumberland is looking to train and recruit 30 further swimming teachers across Northumberland leisure centres; Ashington Leisure Centre, Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre, Blyth Sports Centre, Concordia Leisure Centre, Morpeth Leisure Centre and Ponteland Leisure Centre, Prudhoe Waterworld, Wentworth Leisure Centre and Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre.

Teaching swimming is extremely rewarding, with Swim England data showing that 96% of UK swimming teachers love their job. Teaching swimming has flexible hours, that might suit someone who wants to supplement their existing income or to work around their caring or studying responsibilities. Once fully qualified, the hourly rate is in the region of £17.

Active Northumberland is encouraging people to embark on a new career.

Mark Seymour, head of swimming development at Active Northumberland, said: “The Institute of Swimming’s revolutionary academy has previously helped us to find and train new swimming teachers, and we are already witnessing the benefits at our pools. It’s fantastic that areas of the county that were notoriously difficult to recruit swimming teachers in have seen people retrain and join our aquatics team.”

“As we continue to utilise the Institute of Swimming Recruitment Academy and our staffing levels continue to grow, we aim to be closer to our target of 85% per class, per stage, allowing for easier movement for pupils through the stages and continued growth of the scheme.

“We are passionate about delivering high-quality swimming lessons for our community and, by offering funded training opportunities through the recruitment academy, we aim to find passionate people who wish to embrace a career in swimming teaching. It is our vision to be the Learn to Swim scheme of choice for every parent looking for fun, inspiring swimming lessons for their children, and our swimming instructors are integral to us achieving this.