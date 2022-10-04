Record turnout for Morpeth Food and Drink Festival

The postponements of the 2020 and 2021 events due to Covid-19 meant that the organisers were determined to make 2022 the biggest and best one yet.

As well as more than 100 traders, street food and a local produce market, there were cookery demonstrations and competitions at the Demo Kitchen throughout the two days – adding to the free entertainment line-up, which also included children’s activities and live music.

Morpeth Chamber of Trade chairman Ken Stait said: “It was fabulous to have the Morpeth Food and Drink Festival back for the first time since 2019.

Following a two-year pause, Morpeth residents and visitors came along to the town centre in their droves for the Food and Drink Festival.

“Full credit to the organisers as there were a lot of people attending and traders in the town said they did very well during the weekend.

“It was also great to have the extra element of live music.”

The Trader of the Year Award, voted for by the general public, went to Calder’s Kitchen – a producer that has attended the festival for a number of years and is well-known for its award-winning traditional piccalilli.

Event organiser and Centre Manager for Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “It was hard to know what to expect this year and we were prepared to not see pre-Covid visitor numbers given there had been a break, but we’re thrilled with the local support and that the traders had such a smashing weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trader of the Year Award was presented to Andrew Calder, of Calder's Kitchen, by Morpeth Mayor Alison Byard.

“The Street Food Quarter and Boozy Bar were especially popular this year.”