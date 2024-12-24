Record numbers seek help from Citizens Advice Northumberland
New figures reveal the charity provided information and advice to almost 38,000 clients in 2023-24, with over 153,000 issues.
This resulted in direct income gain of almost £17 million for the local community and almost £1 million of debt written off or repayments rescheduled.
These figures include help for people in the wider region and further afield through a national debt advice programme led by Citizens Advice Northumberland.
Debt, energy/fuel poverty and welfare benefits issues create the most problems dealt with by Citizens Advice Northumberland.
More than 20,000 people were helped with debt issues, over 5,000 assisted with energy problems and almost 3,000 with welfare benefits in 2024.
The figures are contained in the charity’s Impact Report which was launched at its AGM in Morpeth Rugby Club.
Abi Conway, chief executive of Citizens Advice Northumberland, said: “This has been another demanding year for many people living and working across Northumberland. It’s rewarding to see the positive impact of Citizens Advice work on local people’s lives.
"The continuing challenges of the cost-of-living crisis can be seen in stark relief throughout the Impact Report. We are committed to finding new ways of supporting people, and extending our reach to ensure anyone in need, however remote the location, can benefit from our services when they need them.”
Keynote speaker was the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer.
She said: “Every corner of Northumberland, however rural or remote, is covered by Citizens Advice Northumberland’s hard-working staff and volunteers. They can turn round people’s lives. Their dedication helps us all look forward to a new year more positively.”
Professor Sir Michael Marmot, founder and director of the Institute of Health Equity at University College London, also provided a televised presentation.
The Impact report sets out how Citizens Advice responded to the huge demand for its services in 2023/24, and its plans for the year ahead. It has established a Community Advice Service, which works with schools, foodbanks and parish councils to train their staff and volunteers as Citizens Advice first aiders. It is supported by Northumberland County Council and the North of Tyne Combined Authority.
