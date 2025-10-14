The Guildhall was packed for Berwick Rotary’s 12th annual short story competition, organised in conjunction with local schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top stories were read out by pupils or by parents, Rotary members and helpers if they preferred. Prizes and certificates were presented by Rotary President Michael Gallico.

The competition has been organised independently by Berwick Rotary to run alongside Berwick Literary Festival since the festival was launched in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year saw an increase in the number of schools taking part and a significant rise in the number of stories being submitted. Across all age groups, 238 stories were submitted from 10 local schools.

Rotary President Michael Gallico presents prizes to two of the short story competition prize winners. Pictures by Tim Barnsley.

Berwick Rotary’s youth services chair Stevie Crozier, who organised the event, thanked teachers for their commitment to the competition and praised pupils for “their enthusiasm and the imagination they had brought to the subject of this year’s competition”.

In recognition of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, the over-arching theme this year was Berwick and the Tweed just after World War II. Within that context, pupils were given topics for different age groups.

Those aged nine and under had to create ‘A Fishy Tale’, the next age group, up to 13 years old, were given the topic ‘Fun and Games’, while the oldest students, up to 18, wrote a story on ‘A hero’s return’. The prize winners were as follows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juniors – 1 Luna O’Mara (Tweedmouth West), 2 Isabella Ayre (Holy Trinity), 3 Noah Scott (Tweedmouth Prior Park); Middle – 1 Ezra Kerr (Longridge Towers), 2 Laci Hamblin (Tweedmouth Middle), 3 Giles Gibb (Longridge Towers); Seniors – 1 Zack Richards (Berwick Academy), 2 Lucy Wilson (Longridge Towers), 3 Cody Spiers (Berwick Academy).