Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,400 people attended Druridge Bay before sunrise on Sunday, which meant the event would hit its target of £25,000.

Since 2012, the event has raised over £100,000.

People were invited to make a pledge of £15 to take part, with all proceeds go directly to Mind, to improve local mental health services and local mental health.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Skinny Dip saw over 1,400 people brave the sea at Druridge Bay. Picture: Justine Gillespie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants enjoyed a sauna on the beach, provided by Earth Bond, fire dancing by Penella Bee, and breakfast provided by Re-f-use café.

Jax Higginson, founder and organiser, previously said: “It is a celebration of life, of nature, and of our own, unique, physical bodies. It's about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom. It provides a rare opportunity to step into our vulnerability, confront shame and smash the beauty myth”.