Record number of naked swimmers take part in the North East Skinny Dip at Druridge Bay
More than 1,400 people attended Druridge Bay before sunrise on Sunday, which meant the event would hit its target of £25,000.
Since 2012, the event has raised over £100,000.
People were invited to make a pledge of £15 to take part, with all proceeds go directly to Mind, to improve local mental health services and local mental health.
Participants enjoyed a sauna on the beach, provided by Earth Bond, fire dancing by Penella Bee, and breakfast provided by Re-f-use café.
Jax Higginson, founder and organiser, previously said: “It is a celebration of life, of nature, and of our own, unique, physical bodies. It's about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom. It provides a rare opportunity to step into our vulnerability, confront shame and smash the beauty myth”.
You can still donate to Tyneside Mind’s GoFundMe.