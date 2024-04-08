Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

674 motorbikes were involved in the Northumbria Easter Egg Run this year, nearly double the number expected and significantly more than previous years.

The event, organised by the Infidels MCC, raises funds for Northumbria Blood Bikes and collects Easter eggs that are then donated locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of the motorcycle club, Bob Knowles, said: “It was the best ever event, it is that simple. It is bigger than it has ever been.

The Northumbria Easter Egg Run featured more bikes than ever this year. (Photo by Deka Davison)

“I am chuffed to bits to be honest. I could not have wished for anything better.

“It came out of the blue as well. It was unexpected.

“I ordered 500 wristbands thinking I had more than enough and I sold out within an hour.”

The event took place on Saturday, March 30 and participants rode their bikes from Woodhorn Musuem to Amble, then on to Cramlington via Bedlington and Blyth.

The event collects Easter eggs and raises money for charity. (Photo by Deka Davison)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers collected over 1,500 Easter eggs, which are then donated to hospitals, care homes, and special educational needs schools across the North East.

Bob said: “If you were with me and saw the kids' faces, believe me, you know how much it was worth.”

The event was also supported this year by Morpeth Lions, who donated eggs and helped out on the day.

Entry fees and donations on the day helped to raise over £2,500 for Northumbria Blood Bikes from the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity delivers blood and urgent medical supplies, out of hours, between hospitals and other healthcare sites in the North East, and is the long-standing charity partner of the event.

Bob said: “Motorcyclists get bad press, we always have had, and I am not going to say it is totally without cause, but people do not realise what we actually do over the year for charity.”

He added: “We love to go out on our bikes. That is what we do, that is our hobby, that is what we enjoy.