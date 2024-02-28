Record attendance at auctioneers' valuation day in Alnwick
The event at the Hog’s Head Inn was organised by Newcastle-based Anderson & Garland Auctioneers.
Their team were on hand to apprise a wide range of objects and give free auction valuations. The event proved ever popular as people turned out in the hundreds.
Julian Thomson, managing director said “The A&G Roadshow is always a popular event in Alnwick, with clients new and old, turning out in high numbers to see our experts.
"We were thrilled to see a record-breaking number of people through the door, it gave the event a real buzz!
“Despite the high numbers, waiting times were kept to a minimum. There were some great treasures discovered, and a great day had by all.”