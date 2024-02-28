News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Record attendance at auctioneers' valuation day in Alnwick

A record-breaking number of people attended an auction valuation day in Alnwick.
By Ian Smith
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:56 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 13:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event at the Hog’s Head Inn was organised by Newcastle-based Anderson & Garland Auctioneers.

Their team were on hand to apprise a wide range of objects and give free auction valuations. The event proved ever popular as people turned out in the hundreds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Julian Thomson, managing director said “The A&G Roadshow is always a popular event in Alnwick, with clients new and old, turning out in high numbers to see our experts.

Most Popular
The Anderson & Garland roadshow team.The Anderson & Garland roadshow team.
The Anderson & Garland roadshow team.

"We were thrilled to see a record-breaking number of people through the door, it gave the event a real buzz!

“Despite the high numbers, waiting times were kept to a minimum. There were some great treasures discovered, and a great day had by all.”

Related topics:AlnwickNewcastle