The event at the Hog’s Head Inn was organised by Newcastle-based Anderson & Garland Auctioneers.

Their team were on hand to apprise a wide range of objects and give free auction valuations. The event proved ever popular as people turned out in the hundreds.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julian Thomson, managing director said “The A&G Roadshow is always a popular event in Alnwick, with clients new and old, turning out in high numbers to see our experts.

The Anderson & Garland roadshow team.

"We were thrilled to see a record-breaking number of people through the door, it gave the event a real buzz!