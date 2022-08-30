Record 24-hour challenge total raised by Morpeth badminton club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 80 players took part in the Riverside Leisure Centre Badminton Club’s 24-hour fundraiser where play was kept live without any breaks – with 16 players completing the full 24 hours.

Head coach Karen Davison said: “Players who regularly attend sessions at the Riverside, Northumberland Performance Centre juniors and players from other clubs all came along to give support to a worthy cause.

“As a club, we support our long-term member Mark Baxter, who pledges each year to raise £10,000 for a chosen cancer charity under his 4Q Cancer umbrella.

Riverside Leisure Centre Badminton Club’s 24-hour fundraiser players at the start and finish of the badminton-athon.

“This year, 4Q Cancer has chosen to support the Dragonfly Cancer Trust, which create special memories for young cancer patients with limited time and their families.

“The final total raised from this event was a magnificent £7,700 and it has been handed over to 4Q Cancer.

“This is the most we have raised in one single event and brings our running total over 10 years to £31,000 for local charities.