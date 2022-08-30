Record 24-hour challenge total raised by Morpeth badminton club
After finally being able to resume its annual badminton-athon following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a club in Morpeth has raised its record total.
More than 80 players took part in the Riverside Leisure Centre Badminton Club’s 24-hour fundraiser where play was kept live without any breaks – with 16 players completing the full 24 hours.
Head coach Karen Davison said: “Players who regularly attend sessions at the Riverside, Northumberland Performance Centre juniors and players from other clubs all came along to give support to a worthy cause.
“As a club, we support our long-term member Mark Baxter, who pledges each year to raise £10,000 for a chosen cancer charity under his 4Q Cancer umbrella.
“This year, 4Q Cancer has chosen to support the Dragonfly Cancer Trust, which create special memories for young cancer patients with limited time and their families.
“The final total raised from this event was a magnificent £7,700 and it has been handed over to 4Q Cancer.
“This is the most we have raised in one single event and brings our running total over 10 years to £31,000 for local charities.
“I’d like to thank Active Northumberland for donating the courts free of charge, Northumberland Badminton Association and former players for shuttle donations, all the cake makers and the raffle prizes and money donations, which enabled every penny raised to go towards this amazing charity.”