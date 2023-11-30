Wansbeck Care Home in the Choppington area has celebrated the dedication and service of two outstanding team members.

A special presentation by the care provider running the home recently took place to mark the efforts of Angie Hurrell and Lorraine Roll over the last 25 years and 20 years respectively.

Angie, a devoted mother and partner of Edwin, joined Wansbeck once her two eldest children reached a level of independence, drawn to the various facets of working in a care home.

Her primary focus has always been to leave work knowing she has brought a smile to a resident or two, ensuring their comfort and happiness.

From left, home manager Bev Chester, Angie Hurrell, Lorraine Roll and Kirsty Crozier.

End-of-life care holds special importance for Angie, emphasising the significance of ensuring that no one faces the end alone.

Lorraine, the skilled and passionate cook at Wansbeck, has contributed 20 years of her expertise, sharing her love for cooking and embracing challenges enthusiastically.

Her journey within the home took an unexpected turn when she temporarily undertook the role of an activity coordinator, providing her with insights into the complexities of dementia care.

Married to Ray and a loving mother and grandmother, Lorraine’s passion for creating diverse and enticing dishes for the home’s 40 residents is evident in her daily interactions and menu planning.

Kirsty Crozier, managing director of Marton Care, was part of the special presentation and she expressed her deep gratitude for their invaluable contribution to the care home.