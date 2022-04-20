Ready to play after £12k fundraising

The new play area on Norham Village Green has been officially opened following an impressive community effort over the last year to pay for it.

Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 10:19 am
A group of Norham residents with, from left, Coun Colin Hardy, David McCreath and Gareth Greenwood at the official opening of the new play area.

With generous donations from the Simpson McCreath Trust, JH Greenwood & Co and Northumberland County Council to get the ball rolling, the local community raised around £12,000 in less than a year to cover the cost.

The ribbon was cut by David McCreath of Simpson McCreath Trust, ably assisted by Colin Hardy, local county councillor, and Gareth Greenwood of JH Greenwood & Co.

The new play area now also has some inclusive equipment, including a swing and a roundabout, so that children of all ages and abilities can play together.

Norham Parish Council chairman George Straughen praised residents for their “amazing” fundraising.

Northumberland County Council