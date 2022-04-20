Ready to play after £12k fundraising

With generous donations from the Simpson McCreath Trust, JH Greenwood & Co and Northumberland County Council to get the ball rolling, the local community raised around £12,000 in less than a year to cover the cost.
The ribbon was cut by David McCreath of Simpson McCreath Trust, ably assisted by Colin Hardy, local county councillor, and Gareth Greenwood of JH Greenwood & Co.
The new play area now also has some inclusive equipment, including a swing and a roundabout, so that children of all ages and abilities can play together.
Norham Parish Council chairman George Straughen praised residents for their “amazing” fundraising.