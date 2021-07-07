Reading challenge includes fun events and activities at libraries

A promotional image for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

The annual challenge, co-ordinated nationally by The Reading Agency, starts on Saturday and is aimed at encouraging reading for pleasure for children aged four to 11 over the summer holidays.

It has teamed up with the WWF organisation for the 2021 theme, which inspires children to explore ways of helping to save the planet.

Northumberland Libraries will be offering a range of events and activities to tie in with the challenge, including shadow puppets with Robin Simpson at Alnwick Library and books and art workshop at Amble Library.

All events are free, but must be booked in advance. Look out for them being added at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Once signed up to the challenge, children will receive a free pack from their library or online and will join six fictional ‘wild heroes’ who will teach them about the importance of the environment.

With ideas from WWF, it focuses on action for nature and tackling environmental issues. To find out more, go to www.mylibrary.co.uk

Every child who completes the challenge will be awarded a medal and a special certificate, and will be entered into a prize draw to win a grey seal cruise for the family with Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips.