Readers share support for brave little Willow as she celebrates finishing radiotherapy
Willow Dodd recently rang the bell to celebrate finishing radiotherapy treatment as her brave battle against stage four cancer continues and readers have shown their support.
Willow was diagnosed with stage four rhabdomyosarcoma in May, and within days she had to undergo an operation.
She has had chemotherapy and radiotherapy but Tuesday, October 1, marked Willow’s last day of radiotherapy and she got to ring the bell in hospital to celebrate.
Throughout her battle, Alnwick locals and Northumberland Gazette readers have been keen to support her and her family.
In August, Gazette reader, Tracy Jones, of Alnwick donated a dolls’ house to her and the ongoing Go Fund Me page set up by her uncle Will earlier this year has now raised more than £6,000.
Since hearing the news about the end of Willow’s radiotherapy, Northumberland Gazette readers have shared messages to her.
Caroline Cartwright said: “Bless you bonnie lass.”
Carol Gibson said: “Well done Willow. God bless.”
Carolyn Marshall Fothergill commented: “Stay strong little sweet heart.”
Gillian Thompson said: “Brave beautiful girl.”
Hannah King said: “Such a brave little girl! We’ll done Willow!”
Helen Hindhaugh added: “That's awesome news congratulations Willow. Stay strong. Stay well beautiful girl.”
June Parkin commented: “Congratulations to Willow for being a very brave and beautiful girl. Hope all stays well.”
Hazel Slack said: “Great news brave little soul.”
Rebecca Lambert said: “Look at that dress. My daughter would be jealous. Willow looks like a legit princess wearing it.”
Jenny Wilcox Marshall said: “Well done Willow.”
Carol Lennox added: “So brave well done Willow.”
Pauline Ginger commented: “Brave beautiful girl well done sweetheart.”
Des Lisle said: “Lush little girl.”
Eliza Eleanor Elliott-Gaines said: “What a beautiful brave little girl.”
Willow still has a few sessions of chemotherapy to get through.
Willow’s mum Karla Heathcote said: “We’re hoping that by Christmas things will be looking better but she has been doing great.
“We have been lucky that this is the first time she has been set-back. She’s a little fighter.”