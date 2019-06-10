It’s no surprise to those who live here but it now seems the rest of the country has cottoned on to the beauty of Bamburgh.

lt has topped a public poll conducted by Which? Travel to find the nation’s favourite coastal spot.

Bamburgh to Seahouses coastal road

The picturesque village, with its beautiful beaches and famous castle, netted an overall score of 89%, with five stars for its beach, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money, receiving four stars for accommodation and attractions.

The news has been welcomed by local businesses keen to promote the area’s tourism potential.

Bamburgh Castle owner William Watson Armstrong said: “What a fantastic accolade for Bamburgh being crowned best seaside town in the country above famous destinations such as St Ives, Whitstable and Aldeburgh.

“Bamburgh really does have it all - the history, the beaches, the scenery, the attractions and of course the people. Topping such an illustrious list is proof that beneath our very special village lies a community that takes such pride in what we offer - both to residents and those coming to visit us.

“While we're proud to win this title, what is fundamentally important is the fantastic publicity winning it brings - that Bamburgh is the best seaside destination to visit all year round.

“Tourism is vital to the local economy bringing in much needed income to local businesses, whether you are an attraction like ourselves, restaurants and shops through to the plumbers and electricians working on holiday accommodation properties.”

Harvest Harris-Jones, chairman of the North Northumberland Tourism Association, said: “I am delighted that Bamburgh has been recognised as Britain’s best coastal destination, another accolade to add to North Northumberland’s visitor offer, what with the stunning castle, clean beaches, range of high quality places to sample the taste of North Northumberland and quality places to stay, this is well deserved by all the people that work so hard to achieve this.”

Cris Brown, business & marketing manager at Northumberland Tourism, added: “We were delighted, but not at all surprised, to hear that Bamburgh has come out on top of a Which? Travel survey to find Britain’s best seaside destination.

“Once the royal seat of the Kings of Northumbria, Bamburgh Castle stands proudly overlooking the dune-fringed sands of Bamburgh beach. With this blend of rich heritage, maritime history, open expanse of sand and beautiful coastal town it is easy to see why Bamburgh is the winner.

“This comes after Northumberland was crowned as the Best UK Holiday County/Region in the 2018 British Travel Awards. It is fantastic to see visitors recognising the hard work by everyone in the industry to ensure that Northumberland remains as a top visitor destination.”

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at Northumberland County Council, added: "This is an amazing and very well deserved accolade for Bamburgh.

“The village really does have everything - a beautiful beach, fabulous castle, lovely scenery, great accommodation and eating places, as well as a rather sedate pace of life!

“The Which? survey win is yet another honour which demonstrates that Northumberland is a destination like no other- a key message in our Discover our Land movement - celebrating and sharing everything that is great about our county."

The survey ranked 96 resorts across 10 categories, which also included food, drink and the seafront.

Bamburgh was awarded only one star for its shopping choices and entertainment – but it still scored the highest overall.

