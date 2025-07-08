Re-opening date announced for Tomahawk Steakhouse restaurant in Morpeth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:42 BST
The date for re-opening the Tomahawk Steakhouse restaurant in Morpeth has been announced.

The eatery in the Market Place was closed last year because of “substantial” damage to the ceiling in the main dining area.

But repairs have been made and it was announced on the Tomahawk Steakhouse Morpeth Facebook page that the venue will be back open tomorrow (Wednesday, July 9) from noon.

Speaking in the spring when it was first revealed that Tomahawk would be re-opening in Morpeth, founder Howard Eggleston said: “We’re thrilled to bring Tomahawk Steakhouse back to Morpeth, one of the North East’s most iconic market towns and leisure destinations.

Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth is re-opening tomorrow.

“This is a great opportunity for us to welcome both new faces and our loyal guests from other venues, and we look forward to creating memorable dining experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.”

This adds to the recent opening in Morpeth town centre of Savoy by Le Raaj.

