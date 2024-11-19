Rare Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson furniture made for Darras Hall resident in 1930s up for auction

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:30 GMT
At a number of homes over the years, children will have enjoyed spotting a small carved mouse on the table leg, another mouse scampering up a chair leg and other such creations that were the signature of renowned British craftsman Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson.

And Anderson & Garland has announced that four rare pieces of Mouseman furniture sourced from a period home in Northumberland, including remarkable dining furniture crafted by Thompson himself tailored specifically to the dimensions of the room, feature in its Christmas Country House and Fine Interiors auction on November 28 and 29.

These pieces of furniture – a rare oak and burr oak sideboard, an oak octagonal dining table, a set of eight rare oak and leather panel back dining chairs and an oak floor standing corner cabinet – were commissioned by the vendor’s grandfather for the dining room in his house in Darras Hall, Ponteland, in 1937.

It is believed by the vendor, the granddaughter of the original commissioner, that Thompson made a visit to the house personally to take measurements of the room.

The oak octagonal dining table.
The oak octagonal dining table.

Robert Thompson, from Yorkshire, took over his family’s carpentry business in the early 1920s. One day, as he worked on pews and pulpits, an apprentice commented that he was “as poor as a church mouse”.

Inspired, Thompson carved a tiny mouse into the wood, a detail that would become his hallmark and earn him the ‘Mouseman’ nickname.

Anderson & Garland’s Christmas Country House & Fine Interiors auction will feature more than 600 lots of quality furniture, European and Asian art and ceramics, books and more. For more information, go to www.andersonandgarland.com

