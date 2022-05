As well as the piglets and ducklings, Anna Cockburn, who runs the centre with her mother and father, was pleased to welcome new foal Dorothy, a beautiful, rare breed Clydesdale , last week.

Primrose was a few days late giving birth, but had a smooth delivery, with Anna’s help, in front of some surprised visitors. Dottie was out in the field with her mum within a couple of days.