Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rare blue supermoon will be seen in the skies above Northumberland tonight – if it’s not too cloudy.

Tonight (Monday August 19) the moon is at its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full.

The natural phenomenon is taking place after a flurry of celestial events, including the Perseid meteor shower and the Northern Lights making an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being a blue moon does not mean it will look blue in colour but is rather the term used to describe when we see two full moons in a month.

Blue almost full supermoon over Bamburgh Castle on Sunday night. Image: Jim Scott Photography.

The moon's cycle is a bit shorter than the average length of a calendar month so sometimes a full moon happens at the beginning of a month and at the end. This happens every two to three years.

There are two types of blue moons: monthly and seasonal. Today’s moon is a seasonal blue moon, which occurs when there are four full moons in a single season instead of the usual three.

This will be the first of four supermoons this year but the next seasonal blue supermoon will be in 2032 and the next monthly blue supermoons will happen in 2037, according to Space.com, making this quite a rare event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast in Northumberland shows cloud tonight so any eager sky-gazers will have to wait and see whether they will catch a glimpse of the bright moon. However, it did appear almost as an almost full supermoon on Sunday night with a red glow due to dust particles in the atmosphere after the North American wildfires.

If you are lucky enough to see tonight’s blue supermoon and manage to get a photo, you can send them to [email protected] to appear in a Northumberland Gazette article.