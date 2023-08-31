Rare blue super moon captured on camera across Northumberland
A blue super moon created a beautiful spectacle seen by many across Northumberland.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
The blue super moon is a rare occurrence, only appearing on average once every 10 years and won’t happen again for another 14 years.
The next and final super moon this year is on September 29, and the next blue moon is in 2026.
The sky was clear enough for people to see the moon at its biggest and brightest, making a great photo opportunity in Northumberland’s dark skies.