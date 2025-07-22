Wholesale giant Booker has launched its new rapid grocery ordering platform in a north Northumberland town.

Scoot is now available to shoppers through Premier Berwick-upon-Tweed. The store will continue offering its wide selection of groceries on site – with the enhancement to its service set to meet the growing demand for fast, reliable delivery options.

The new service will provide customers in the area with faster, more convenient access to essential items from the retailer, which will deliver groceries to its customers’ doors in as little as 30 minutes.

Booker is the UK’s largest food and drink wholesaler and, as the rapid grocery platform owner, facilitates the ordering, payment and picking processes through the Scoot app.

Its independent retailers are solely responsible for organising the delivery, whether they handle it in-house or use a third party.

Wasim Ashiq, store owner of Premier Berwick-upon-Tweed, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Scoot into our store. The service has already boosted our delivery sales and our customers are excited about the convenience it provides.

“The support from the Scoot team has been excellent and we’re proud to offer this new service to our community.”

The launch of Scoot in Berwick is set to provide a valuable new service to the community, offering convenience and flexibility for busy shoppers.

The service is designed to help local retailers thrive in the ever-growing home delivery market while ensuring a smooth and affordable introduction for all participating stores, as well as strengthening connections between consumers and their neighbourhood store.

Booker’s head of home delivery, Damian Sanderson, said: “It’s exciting to see Premier Berwick-upon-Tweed and their team embrace Scoot.

“The service is growing quickly and we’re pleased to see how well it is being embraced by retailers and customers alike.”

Retailers who sign up for Scoot, available to the wholesaler’s symbol brands that also include Budgens, Family Shopper and Londis, will receive a launch support package worth up to £2,800 – including point of sale, digital assets and thermal delivery bags.

All stores can take advantage of upweighted marketing support, including targeted social media adverts, and a contribution towards a full promotional wrap for their delivery vehicle.