The restored 'Hercules' cabinet.

A lot goes on behind the scenes in Britain’s stately homes and Paxton House is no exception.

Not only does the Paxton Trust exist to preserve the house and grounds for future generations, but also to look after its eye-catching collection of furniture and works of art.

One such item is the highly decorated ‘Hercules’ cabinet, so called as the Greek hero appears in an exquisite ivory statuette at the heart of the cabinet, while his life and achievements are celebrated in a series of small incised plaques set into the drawers.

Over the 400 years since it was created, it had suffered some damage and needed specialist treatment. Thanks to the Pilgrim Trust and a generous anonymous donor, the Paxton Trust was able to call in expert conservator Fergus Purdy to bring it back to its original glory.

With infinite care and skill, Fergus was able to restore the piece to look as good as it did the day it was made.

This summer, it will launch its 250th anniversary Chippendale exhibition celebrating 250 years since the first of the internationally important Chippendale furniture collection was made for Paxton House.

There will also be a wide variety of events for families to enjoy, including the Easter Extravaganza on March 31, arty drop-ins, pond dipping and a spring trail, not to mention the mouth-watering treats in the Stables Tearoom.