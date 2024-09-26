Range of traders as the Makers Market is returning to Morpeth this weekend

By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Sep 2024, 13:52 BST
Talented makers and sellers from Northumberland and Tyneside will be putting their goods on display at a series of markets in Morpeth Market Place over the next few months.

The Autumn and Winter markets season will kick off this Saturday, September 28, with the latest Makers Market between 10am and 3pm.

A total of 18 traders will line up their stalls, selling everything from baked goods and jewellery to skin products and art.

The full list of traders is as follows – Zenote Handmade, Little Twins Bakery, Angel Skin Products, House of Solasta, Wooly Eric, Lotties Hoard, Northumberland Seaglass, Earth & Fire, Jewel Gem Jewellery, Tea Enthusiasts, Casa Mia, Katherine Hodgkinson, Stamped by Gill, Emily Ward Art, Bethan Laker Illustrations, Nique Crafted, Shapes in Tales and the Little Brew Coffee Van.

The Autumn and Winter markets season will kick off this Saturday with the latest Makers Market.

Further Makers Markets are planned for October 26 and November 23.

In addition, there will be a series of monthly Farmers Markets taking place on the first Saturday of the month (October 5, November 2 and December 7).

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Lottie Thompson, market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “These markets provide a brilliant opportunity for our community of local independent traders to show off their expertly crafted goods.”

