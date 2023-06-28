An aerial picture of the whole house.

The mansion, which is five miles from Berwick, is filled with fine collections of art and antiques.

Experts will lead the tours on subjects such as the grounds and gardens, costumes and textiles, and furniture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tours will look at the history of Paxton House from the viewpoint of all those living there. The story of how it came to be built starts with young love.

The main bedroom.

Patrick Home fell in love with Sophie de Brandt whilst on his travels in the 18th Century. When he returned to Scotland, he was determined to marry Sophie and planned a house in the fashionable Palladian style to be their marital home.

Sadly, things did not work out for the young couple and Sophie was never to see Paxton House. Patrick then inherited Wedderburn Castle and the house was sold to Ninian, his cousin.

Ninian finished the decoration and furnishing of Paxton, commissioning Thomas Chippendale to undertake the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many country houses in Britain there are strong links to the slave trade. Ninian Home had plantations in Grenada and much of his wealth came from them.

The tours also cover this period and you can hear all about the lives of both the slaves and the servants at Paxton, as well as those of the families.