A section of the poster for the Ponteland Over 50s Fair.

The Ponteland Over 50s Fair will include stalls for local clubs, organisations, charities, utility companies, and banks. Organisations will also offer support and advice on care services, pensions and wills.

The event, which will be held on Thursday, June 1 between 10am and 2pm, is sponsored by Newcastle International Airport and supported by Guy Opperman MP, Northumberland County Council and Newcastle Jobcentre.

Councillors from the county council and Ponteland Town Council have been invited to the event.

Mr Opperman said: “I am delighted to be involved in holding the Ponteland Over 50s Fair.

“If you or someone you know is over 50 and looking for a new job opportunity, club, community group or voluntary organisation, please do come along.

“Thank you to Newcastle International Airport, Northumberland County Council and the Newcastle Jobcentre for their support in organising this event.”

“The event will benefit everyone over 50 including residents who have retired, or people who know someone who is retired and would like to discover local activities and support. The fair is an excellent opportunity to increase awareness and interest in local organisations.”

Graeme Mason, chief communications officer at Newcastle International Airport, said: “The airport is a major North East employer and also a great place to work.