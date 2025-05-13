The staff from The Maltings (Berwick) Trust had transformed the Gymnasium at the Berwick Barracks into a 1940s-themed village hall and produced an afternoon of vintage style entertainment – dancing led by Oliver Brooks of Tortive Theatre, singing with West End musicals artist Vicki Lee Taylor, live music from swing band The Swingaholics and a sumptuous afternoon tea provided by The Lookout Cafe.

Earlier in the week, pupils and teachers from 10 Berwick schools attended workshops in the Gymnasium Gallery led by Oliver where they had fun learning the moves and rhythms of the 1940s dancefloor. Some of them even dressed vintage style for the occasion.

As part of the Living Barracks VE Day programme for schools, the pupils also took part in workshops on the theme of the Home Front and the War Front, presented by Linda Bankier from Northumberland Archives and Peter McCutcheon of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, about the war effort at home and away.

Lucy Vaughan, head of creative engagement for The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, said: “We have had such a special week commemorating and celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with schools and communities in Berwick, as part of Berwick Town Council’s programme of events.

“Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and our partnership with the Living Barracks, we were able to transform the Gymnasium at Berwick Barracks into a village hall.”

The town council ran a successful afternoon tea at the same venue on May 8.

Later on the same day, following a talk by military historian Professor Sir Hew Strachan at The Maltings, the public were invited to take part in a torch-lit walk to the town’s beacon.

Led by pipers from the Berwick British Legion Pipe Band, a ceremonial beacon lighting took place to mark the anniversary.

In addition, The Greenses Residents Association held an excellent VE Day 80 event in The Pilot Inn and Gardens in glorious weather on Saturday.

1 . MBT & Tortive Theatre Straw Yard VE Community Tea Dance photo Jennifer Charlton.jpg The Gymnasium Gallery was transformed into a 1940s-themed village hall. Picture by Jennifer Charlton. Photo: Jennifer Charlton Photo Sales

2 . Berwick VE Day 80 Oliver Brooks and Vicki Lee Taylor. Photo: Jennifer Charlton Photo Sales

3 . Berwick VE Day 80 Before the events, the marking of VE Day 80 began with the Proclamation and flag raising ceremony outside the Town Hall. Photo: Jim Gibson Photo Sales

4 . Berwick VE Day 80 Rev Lee Taylor, Vicar of Berwick, blessing the lit beacon. Photo: Margaret Shaw Photo Sales