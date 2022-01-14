Range of events and fundraisers to mark Morpeth organisation's 21st birthday

Barnabas Safe and Sound team members outside their Wellwood House office.

The achievements of Barnabas Safe and Sound are the realisation of Cecilia Brown’s vision to offer support to vulnerable young people in the town through the provision of supported accommodation.

And to celebrate its 21st birthday, the organisation is planning a range of events and fundraisers.

Cecilia’s dedication to creating a project for young people led her and an equally enthusiastic steering group to conduct feasibility exercises and consultation with young people.

The research showed a significant shortage of accommodation for vulnerable youngsters, particularly in Morpeth.

From this, Barnabas was born and in 2001 began offering support to young people in Morpeth.

Since then, the charity has provided supported accommodation to 322 young people and a further nine have been supported to live independently in their own homes.

In addition to this, it has reached out to hundreds of young people through its youth work.

Barnabas currently offers the following projects: Safe and Sound YOUTH (Prevention) reaches out to young people – ages 11 to 19 – through detached youth work, peer mentoring and the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

Safe and Sound ADVICE (Intervention): when a young person, ages 16 to 25, needs help but does not know who to ask.

Safe and Sound HOMES (Crisis): offers supported accommodation and housing solutions when young people, ages 16 to 25, find themselves in housing crisis.

The events planned this year include a Burns Night supper (January 25) and an AGM and young person’s celebration.

As for fundraisers, there will be 21-hour themed challenges such as hikes, readathons and a danceathon.

Manager Hayley Brown said: “It is our aim to get as many people as possible from the local community involved in our events over the next year.

“Barnabas supports the sons, daughters, nieces and nephews of our town. What better way to demonstrate support than by signing up to one of our events?”