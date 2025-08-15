Five artists have now moved into new studios at Berwick Barracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This development is managed by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, with support from English Heritage, and the studio opening marks a key milestone in the realisation of the Living Barracks Project – an ambitious multi-partner initiative that will deliver a thriving cultural hub for the creative industries and visitor destination.

The artists will use the studios as a home for their artistic practice, supporting a diverse and vibrant cultural offer at the Barracks and across the whole town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artists who now have studios include video and performance artist Kathryn Elkin, illustrator Tania Willis, painter Joel Arnstein, nature-based artist Jo Thomas and multi-disciplinary artist Emily Cropton.

Top, from left, Joel Arnstein, Kathyrn Elkin and visiting artist Caroline Jupp. Bottom, from left, Emily Cropton and Tania Willis.

They were selected through The Maltings’ open call for applications in May.

They are currently joined by artist Caroline Jupp, taking up residence in the visiting artist studios as part of The Maltings’ Berwick Shines programme.

Tania said: ‘‘I’m over the moon to finally have a studio at the Barracks. I’ve worked from a home studio for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I finally have workspace away from the domesticity of home, which I hope will give me time and headspace to focus on developing and sustaining my practice in Berwick.”

The studios have been funded by Northumberland County Council, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the North East Combined Authority, Create Berwick and the Cultural Development Fund.

The Cultural Development Fund is a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport fund administered by Arts Council England.