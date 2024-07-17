Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Berwick Bridge 400 Celebration weekend is nearly here, with plenty planned for August 3 and 4.

There will be free activities, entertainment and experiences to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge, ordered by King James to link the Kingdoms of England and Scotland, 10am to 4pm each day on both sides with safe pedestrian movement.

Before the big weekend, a Bridge 400 Fayre is being held in the Guildhall this Saturday (July 20), 10am to 4pm, with stalls, refreshments, Bridge 400 memorabilia and a commemorative programme.

The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Mayor of Berwick and the county council leader will launch the weekend at 10am on Saturday, August 3 on the riverside green, West End, Tweedmouth.

The Time Bandits will bring an authentic touch to the Bridge 400 celebrations.

The Thursday Singers will perform ‘Berwick Bridge’s Birthday’ before a Blessing of the Bridge by the Bishop of Berwick, the Very Rev Dr Susan Brown and Canon Dr Sarah Hills. A commemorative wreath of flowers representing England and Scotland will be cast from the bridge into the Tweed.

Berwick’s Quayside will display 17th Century re-enactments and street theatre scenes, telling the story of the planning, building and opening of the bridge, performed by The Maltings Youth Theatre.

Archivist Linda Bankier will lead family-friendly history walks across the bridge. There will be musicians from both sides of the border and performances by Berwick Pipe Band and Spittal Northumbrian Pipers.

A Quayside market is planned for Sunday, August 4, with street food traders, craft stalls, food and drink produced by artisans and small businesses from north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

An 1887 painting of Berwick Old Bridge.

A marquee at West End will host performances by local musicians performing jazz, blues, baroque music and choral singing, and the Shindiggers special needs drumming band. A three metre long bridge created in Lego by pupils from Tweedmouth Middle School will be on display in the marquee and visitors can try their hand at archery on the riverside green.

On both days at the Queen’s Garden in Tweedmouth there will be free drop in art and craft activities for all, including with Berwick Bridge 400 artist in residence Annie Lord and papermaker Lucy Baxandall using materials from around Berwick Bridge – also an opportunity to try Gyotaku, the Japanese fishermen’s skill of ‘fish printing’, with Claire Beattie.

On August 4, a period encampment on Palace Green will welcome visitors to learn about life in Berwick in the 17th Century. Re-enactors from Time Bandits and The Guilde will display replica 17th Century weapons on the riverside fortifications, beside Wellington Terrace.

Berwick Civic Society’s 2024 exhibition in the Main Guard is entitled ‘Berwick’s Bridges’ and includes a display explaining the current restoration work by Northumberland County Council. Entry is free of charge, 10am to 4pm on August 3 and 4.

Updates on the celebration weekend will be on the Berwick Bridge 400 Facebook page and Visit Berwick website. The full Berwick Bridge 400 weekend programme is being launched this week and copies will be available at the previously mentioned fundraising event in the Guildhall on Saturday.