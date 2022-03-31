Raising funds for a community defibrillator in Berwick

The William Elder Building in Castlegate, Berwick.

The team is looking to install a defibrillator cabinet on the exterior of the building, which would house a defibrillator and a severe bleed control kit.

Claire Craig, who is leading the project, said: “These items could save countless lives in the area and we need the people of Berwick to help make this possible.

“The cost of the project is £3,322 and this will provide a defibrillator, cabinet, bleed control kit and defibrillator supplies for the next 20 years.”