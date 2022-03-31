Raising funds for a community defibrillator in Berwick
Berwick Community Trust is fundraising for life-saving equipment that would be put in place on the outside of the William Elder Building in Castlegate.
The team is looking to install a defibrillator cabinet on the exterior of the building, which would house a defibrillator and a severe bleed control kit.
Claire Craig, who is leading the project, said: “These items could save countless lives in the area and we need the people of Berwick to help make this possible.
“The cost of the project is £3,322 and this will provide a defibrillator, cabinet, bleed control kit and defibrillator supplies for the next 20 years.”
If you would like to contribute to this cause, donations can be handed in at the William Elder Building, or alternatively you can donate online at https://localgiving.org/Public-access-defibrillator