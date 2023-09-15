News you can trust since 1854
Raising awareness of Down’s syndrome at County Hall in Morpeth

The charity Down’s Syndrome North East is currently showcasing an awareness-raising exhibition at County Hall in Morpeth until the end of September.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
It features volunteer models with Down’s syndrome who had their photos taken back in 2017. The models were asked to either wear, bring something or pose in a way to say ‘Look at Me’ – this is what is important to me.

The project captures how the models have grown over the past five years and highlights their interests and achievements.

It aims to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome and the charity, and the fact that, like us all, children and people with Down’s syndrome are unique, valuable individuals who share the same emotions, experiences and ambitions as the rest of the population.

Exhibition organisers from Down's Syndrome North East.Exhibition organisers from Down's Syndrome North East.
At the exhibition, visitors can also purchase a copy of the book that was produced to show the journey of all the models – ‘Look at Me’ has been donated by Down’s Syndrome North East to every primary, first, middle and special school in the North East.

Alongside the Look at Me exhibition is Chromosome 21 – defying prejudice. This depicts six volunteer models portraying people in famous paintings, created by photographer Kayla Wren.

The exhibition is currently on display at the County Hall reception in Loansdean from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm (4.30pm Fridays) until Friday, September 29.

To find out more about the project and the exhibition, go to www.dsne.org.uk/look-at-me

