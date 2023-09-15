Watch more videos on Shots!

It features volunteer models with Down’s syndrome who had their photos taken back in 2017. The models were asked to either wear, bring something or pose in a way to say ‘Look at Me’ – this is what is important to me.

The project captures how the models have grown over the past five years and highlights their interests and achievements.

It aims to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome and the charity, and the fact that, like us all, children and people with Down’s syndrome are unique, valuable individuals who share the same emotions, experiences and ambitions as the rest of the population.

At the exhibition, visitors can also purchase a copy of the book that was produced to show the journey of all the models – ‘Look at Me’ has been donated by Down’s Syndrome North East to every primary, first, middle and special school in the North East.

Alongside the Look at Me exhibition is Chromosome 21 – defying prejudice. This depicts six volunteer models portraying people in famous paintings, created by photographer Kayla Wren.

The exhibition is currently on display at the County Hall reception in Loansdean from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm (4.30pm Fridays) until Friday, September 29.