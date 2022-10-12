Raise a glass to Admiral Lord Collingwood in Morpeth on Trafalgar Day

It will take place at 11.40am in the Butter Market of Morpeth Town Hall to celebrate Trafalgar Day (Friday, October 21), which marks the day on which Britain triumphed in the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 over the French and Spanish fleet.

Admiral Lord Collingwood was a hero of Trafalgar and resident of Morpeth. He was Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson’s friend and second-in-command at the battle.

His home in Britain was Collingwood House on Oldgate and he was an inspirational leader, a dedicated naval officer, a devoted husband and father, a shrewd strategist and a highly capable diplomat.

The image of Admiral Lord Collingwood used by Morpeth Town Council for its poster to publicise the Town Hall toast on October 21.