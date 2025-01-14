Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers in Northumberland are being urged to take advantage of the rail industry’s biggest ever sale.

Rail Sale journeys cover trips to and from various towns and cities. Tickets with major discounts are available to book, subject to availability, from today (Tuesday) until Monday, January 20.

The travel dates that the tickets are available for are as follows – LNER: travel Mondays to Thursdays between Tuesday, January 21 and Monday, March 31, 2025. Tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel. Go to www.lner.co.uk/RailSale

Northern: Tickets are valid for travel between Sunday, January 19 and Monday, March 31, 2025, and are available from www.northernrailway.co.uk and ticket offices across the Northern network.

TransPennine Express: For journeys between Tuesday, January 21 and Monday, March 31, 2025. Go to www.tpexpress.co.uk/railsale

The Rail Sale is one of the first national events to mark the start of Railway 200 – a year-long campaign to celebrate the 200th anniversary of rail travel in the UK.

David Flesher, commercial director at LNER, said: “As we celebrate rail’s 200th anniversary, we’re delighted to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to visit destinations along our route, with more discounted tickets available than ever before.”

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 500,000 Advance Purchase tickets we’re making available for the Rail Sale will be spread the length and breadth of our network.”

Darren Higgins, commercial director at TransPennine Express, said: “This is a great opportunity for our customers to get big discounts on train tickets to visit destinations across our network.”