Railway tickets sale giving Northumberland passengers the chance to get major discounts with LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Passengers in Northumberland are being urged to take advantage of the rail industry’s biggest ever sale.

Rail Sale journeys cover trips to and from various towns and cities. Tickets with major discounts are available to book, subject to availability, from today (Tuesday) until Monday, January 20.

The travel dates that the tickets are available for are as follows – LNER: travel Mondays to Thursdays between Tuesday, January 21 and Monday, March 31, 2025. Tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel. Go to www.lner.co.uk/RailSale

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern: Tickets are valid for travel between Sunday, January 19 and Monday, March 31, 2025, and are available from www.northernrailway.co.uk and ticket offices across the Northern network.

Rail Sale journeys cover trips to and from various towns and cities.Rail Sale journeys cover trips to and from various towns and cities.
Rail Sale journeys cover trips to and from various towns and cities.

TransPennine Express: For journeys between Tuesday, January 21 and Monday, March 31, 2025. Go to www.tpexpress.co.uk/railsale

The Rail Sale is one of the first national events to mark the start of Railway 200 – a year-long campaign to celebrate the 200th anniversary of rail travel in the UK.

David Flesher, commercial director at LNER, said: “As we celebrate rail’s 200th anniversary, we’re delighted to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to visit destinations along our route, with more discounted tickets available than ever before.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 500,000 Advance Purchase tickets we’re making available for the Rail Sale will be spread the length and breadth of our network.”

Darren Higgins, commercial director at TransPennine Express, said: “This is a great opportunity for our customers to get big discounts on train tickets to visit destinations across our network.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandLNERTranspennine ExpressTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice