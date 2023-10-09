Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During planned engineering work over the weekend, Network Rail teams discovered that the parapet, a safety feature installed on the bridge, had moved. Work was stopped and specialist structural teams attended the site to assess options to repair the bridge.

Due to the site location, design of the viaduct, and the heavy machinery needed, moving the parapet back to its original location is not viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail has said today (Monday) that its structural engineers and external specialists are working on different options to repair the structure.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some services are not stopping at Morpeth Railway Station, as well as the stations at Cramlington and Manors.

The structure of the viaduct has not been affected and train services are still running on one line of the viaduct. However, this does mean a reduced service is in place, as well as some bus replacement services, so passengers are urged to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Our teams are working hard to repair damage to Plessey Viaduct. While we want to minimise disruption to travellers, the safety of passengers is our top priority.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to journeys and we want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators said: “We want to thank our passengers for their patience as Network Rail carries out this essential work