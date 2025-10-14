An RAF veteran who has transformed wildlife conservation at the Boulmer air base has been honoured at the Ministry of Defence’s 34th Sanctuary Awards.

Joanne Bevan began her role as a Station Environmental Protection Advisor at Boulmer in October 2023, following 25 years' service in the RAF.

Her leadership has seen the protection and conservation of endangered species across the Northumberland Coast National Landscape, where the airbase sits.

One of Joanne’s first projects was to create safe breeding environments for oystercatchers, amber-listed birds known to migrate towards RAF Boulmer as they move inland due to coastal erosion.

Bird ringers introduce Joanne Bevan to a barn owl. Picture: MOD

Working with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), VIVO, ID Verde and Northumberland Council’s Space for Shorebirds team, oystercatcher activity was closely monitored and once eggs were spotted, Space for Shorebirds rangers installed temporary fencing and signage to protect nest sites.

As a result of this work, the number of breeding oystercatcher pairs doubled from five nests and 10 chicks in 2023 to 10 nests and 25 chicks in 2024.

Joanne’s leadership has also seen the revival of a dormant beehive project, with three hives now active and 20 volunteers running the aptly named ‘B-Squadron’ with guidance from the Alnwick and District Beekeeping Society.

Wing Commander Joseph Redhead, Station Commander at RAF Boulmer, said: “Thanks to Joanne’s initiative, leadership and enthusiasm, personnel across the unit now recognise that environmental protection is a shared responsibility and that even small actions can have a meaningful impact.

Installing protective fencing for shorebirds. Picture: MOD

“In her first year as Station Environmental Protection Advisor, Joanne significantly raised conservation awareness at RAF Boulmer. Her ability to inspire others to get involved has united teams around a common purpose, fostering a strong sense of pride in their collective achievements. Joanne’s first year as a conservation professional has been a huge success.”

Joanne was awarded the Early Career Award at the Sanctuary Awards ceremony held at the National Army Museum.

Meanwhile, a project to decarbonise Otterburn Training Area took second place in the Environmental Enhancement category. The team has worked with several organisations and local tenant farmers to carry out various projects across the training area to support local ecosystems. These initiatives include peatland restoration, biodiversity improvements and carbon sequestration projects that reduce the risk of wildfires, which affect military training and local communities.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said: “The outstanding work of the environmental torchbearers showcased in this year’s Sanctuary Awards isn’t just helping to make Defence greener but also represents a key element of our defence capabilities and our shift to warfighting readiness.

Installation of a high level oystercatcher scrape nesting box. Picture: MOD

“From reducing environmental risks to our military infrastructure to investing in more energy-efficient technologies, sustainability underpins the resilience of Defence. By supporting the UK’s net zero targets at the same time as strengthening our national security, this work is helping to deliver on the Government’s Plan for Change.”

Celebrated for over 30 years, the Sanctuary Awards showcase outstanding efforts to integrate sustainability and conservation within Defence, spanning the MOD’s land and operations at home and abroad. This year’s winners include innovative projects boosting the MOD’s sustainability at the same time as supporting the UK Armed Forces’ operational readiness.