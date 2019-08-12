RAF Boulmer team climbs height of Mount Everest for fundraising effort
An RAF Boulmer team has successfully completed the ambitious RAFA Mountain Challenge in a bid to raise awareness and donations for the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA).
Personnel took on the challenge to reach the equivalent height of Mount Everest - a staggering 8,848 metres.
The first stage, held at The Alnwick Garden saw them reach the equivalent height of the Matterhorn, a breath-taking 4,478 metres.
Ready to face the second stage of the climb, the team returned to the garden on to complete the challenge.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Visitors came in their droves to the garden and it wasn’t long before guests were lining up to have a go at the challenge themselves.
With help from visitors, family and friends the team successfully reached their target height of 8848 metres.
Their efforts raised almost £1,000 in total for RAFA, which supports those currently serving in the RAF as well as veterans and their families.