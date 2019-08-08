RAF Boulmer team celebrates successful training year
The School of Aerospace Battle Management at RAF Boulmer held an awards evening.
Certificates were given to all personnel who achieved the required standards. Individual awards went to: BAe Systems Identification Course Student of the Year Award, Flying Officer Lynham; BAe Systems Weapons Control Course Student of the Year Award, Flying Officer Mahmut; BAe Systems Basic Trade Training Student of the Year Award, Leading Aircraftsman Dyce; The Association of RAF Fighter Control Officers – Steve Winslade Memorial Trophy, Flying Officer Dukes; OC SABM Award, Leading Aircraftsman Castle; Chief Instructor Award, Sergeant Jones; Chief Instructor Award, Flight Sergeant Hughes.