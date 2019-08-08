RAF Boulmer team celebrates successful training year

The School of Aerospace Battle Management at RAF Boulmer held an awards evening.

By Sian Cripps
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 11:45
The group of personnel with their awards

Certificates were given to all personnel who achieved the required standards. Individual awards went to: BAe Systems Identification Course Student of the Year Award, Flying Officer Lynham; BAe Systems Weapons Control Course Student of the Year Award, Flying Officer Mahmut; BAe Systems Basic Trade Training Student of the Year Award, Leading Aircraftsman Dyce; The Association of RAF Fighter Control Officers – Steve Winslade Memorial Trophy, Flying Officer Dukes; OC SABM Award, Leading Aircraftsman Castle; Chief Instructor Award, Sergeant Jones; Chief Instructor Award, Flight Sergeant Hughes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter