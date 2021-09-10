RAF Boulmer play park transformed following £96,000 facelift

Baby Isla enjoys the play park.

Prior to the much-needed renovation, Tedder Play Park was under-used as much of the equipment was not fit for purpose.

And due to the rural location of RAF Boulmer’s family housing, this meant youngsters had nowhere adequate to play and make friends.The park has now been separated into zones, with dedicated areas for teens, juniors and under-eights. Each section also has age-appropriate equipment, and picnic areas have been added so parents can socialise while their children entertain themselves.Group Captain David Keighley, Station Commander at RAF Boulmer, stated: “This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when stations, service charities and local authorities come together to improve community life for everyone.