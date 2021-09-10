RAF Boulmer play park transformed following £96,000 facelift
Children based at RAF Boulmer now have a state-of-the-art play park thanks to a £96,000 revamp.
Prior to the much-needed renovation, Tedder Play Park was under-used as much of the equipment was not fit for purpose.
And due to the rural location of RAF Boulmer’s family housing, this meant youngsters had nowhere adequate to play and make friends.The park has now been separated into zones, with dedicated areas for teens, juniors and under-eights. Each section also has age-appropriate equipment, and picnic areas have been added so parents can socialise while their children entertain themselves.Group Captain David Keighley, Station Commander at RAF Boulmer, stated: “This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when stations, service charities and local authorities come together to improve community life for everyone.
"I am very grateful to the RAF Benevolent Fund, Longhoughton Parish Council and our Station Community Support Officer for making this play park a reality.”Gavin Davey, area director (Scotland, Northern Ireland and north east England) at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “These parks form an important part of the fund’s commitment to supporting young people living on RAF stations. Our Airplay and Ben Club sessions also provide a safe place for children to spend time with their peers and access support if they need it.“As a rural station, families based at RAF Boulmer had limited options in terms of outdoor play facilities, but I hope the newly refurbished park can prove to be a valuable space for children over the coming years.”The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.