RAF Boulmer opens its doors for family and friends
On June 8, Royal Air Force Boulmer opened its doors for the annual Families and Friends Day.
The day presented an opportunity to say thank you to personnel and their support networks for all the hard work and contributions they have provided the station in the last 12 months.
Guests were treated to an array of activities throughout the day which included dodgems, a climbing wall, face painting, craft stalls and go karts.A Taylor Swift and Katy Perry tribute act provided music and X-Factor star Stevi Richie closed the event with a set filled with entertainment.
RAF Boulmer station commander, group captain ‘Chesh’ Cowieson said: “Despite the weather it has been a wonderful day and it was great to see so many of our families and friends enjoying themselves. Without their continued support it would not be possible for our Service personnel and the wider RAF family, our civilian and contracted personnel, who give so much to this Station to provide 24/7, 365 days a year operational output. It was fantastic to see everyone having so much fun today.
“My thanks go to the organising committee, who have pulled out all the stops; they’ve worked extremely hard over months to ensure the day’s success. Their meticulous planning has paid off and resulted in a fantastic event.”Flying officer Tom Hargreaves, who led the organising committee, thanked all those who contributed to the event with donations including the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, the RAF Charitable Trust, Northumberland County Council and Combined Services Entertainment.