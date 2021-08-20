Kim and David Patterson at Sycamore Gap.

Corporals Kim and David Patterson, police personnel at RAF Boulmer, have raised nearly £500 for the Brain Tumour Trust from their effort.

They set out with the goal of completing the 84-mile coast-to-coast walk from Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria to Wallsend in North Tyneside in less than 48 hours.

Following the death of a family member and the loss of a colleague at RAF Boulmer to brain tumours - and the recovery of two RAFP colleagues from it also - they decided to raise money for this incredible charity.

The whole family agreed to take part in a fundraising event to walk Hadrian’s Wall in a week, but Kim and David decided to walk it in 48 hours to make it a real challenge and feel worthy of the generous donations that were being made.

They got the walk finished in just 29 hours (36 if you include sleeping!)