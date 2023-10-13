RAF Air Cadets in Alnwick complete their Hadrian’s Wall Path challenge
Going along the whole 135km Hadrian’s Wall Path tested how the youngsters would look after themselves, as well as their map reading and teamwork.
The cadets, some as young as 12, had never previously undertaken such a huge walk challenge – which started in Bowness-on-Solway, Cumbria.
Four members of the group completed the entire route: Cadet Corporal Rosie Dickinson, Cadet Brett McMillan, Cadet Charlotte Hoggarth and Cadet Andrei Fordy. Several others completed a significant part of it.
The lead instructor, Warrant Officer Dan Rogerson-Parkin, said: “This whole expedition has been a real experience for these cadets.
“They have pushed themselves beyond what they thought were their limits, learning self-control, self-motivation and teamwork to complete this challenge.
“I am immensely proud of every one of the cadets that have stepped foot on the Hadrian’s Wall Path and completed any amount of it, as I know that each individual has challenged themselves to complete as much as they can.”
Off the back of their success the cadets are looking at tackling another long-distance challenge next year – setting their sights on completing St Oswald’s Way, a 156km walk from Hadrian’s Wall to Holy Island.
1801 (Alnwick) Squadron are always looking for new cadets to take part in activities such as flying, gliding, shooting and adventure training, and also welcome volunteers to support these activities. For more information, email [email protected]