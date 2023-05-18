Radio stations team up in bid to give Northumberland listeners more choice

A group of local broadcasters have got together to apply for an Ofcom licence for what’s known as small scale DAB to an area stretching from Cramlington to Alnwick.

The stations have set up a new not-for-profit company, ‘Northumberland Community Digital’ which will oversee the application process.

Should the bid be successful, listeners will hear Koast Radio, Radio Northumberland, Frisk Radio, Lionheart Radio, and other stations in DAB Digital quality for the first time. Up to 25 stations will be able to be hosted on the new system.

Stewart Allen and Richard Finch. Picture: Highlights PR

Richard Finch, who is part of the team at Tyneside Community Digital, said: “I’m delighted to help bring this exciting new service to the people of Northumberland.

"Small Scale DAB will bring a diverse range of new and local radio stations, increasing listener choice and helping to build stronger communities.”

Ian Conway, managing director at Ashington based Koast Radio, added: “Koast Radio is delighted to be a partner in the bid to run the Northumberland and Morpeth DAB.

"We see this opportunity as a key part of extending our listenership, connecting more isolated communities, and offering greater choice of access to our listeners.”

Radio Northumberland based in Bedlington is also looking forward to adding DAB to its online presence.

Station director, Stewart Allen explains. “We are a community radio station at heart and DAB will allow us to reach so many more people who perhaps can’t access the internet. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring radio to the communities that we serve in Northumberland.”

Stuart Landreth of Blyth-based Frisk Radio said: “We commenced broadcasting on small-scale multiplexes in Tyneside, Newcastle, and Gateshead, and have gained a loyal following in these areas. We are delighted to have the chance to extend that coverage northward and finally have DAB reception in our own hometown.”

Garth Jeffery from Alnwick’s Lionheart Radio added: “Lionheart Radio would strongly support the establishment of SSDAB in north Northumberland as it is an area which is currently not well served by local radio.”