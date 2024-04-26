Radio Northumberland servers crash after influx of listeners for presenter's last appearance on punk show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Storey, a co-host of Bedlington based station Radio Northumberland’s punk show New Wave With Newman, is preparing to relocate to Turkey and has bid farewell to the programme’s listeners.
The show, hosted by Keith Newman, Lesley Newman, Karen Goldfinch, and Paul, has been running for 14 years, and the influx of North East punk fans for Paul’s final broadcast caused the internet radio station’s servers to unexpectedly shut down at the end of the show.
Paul said: "It was a very emotional show and, coupled with a fantastic leaving party earlier in the week for myself and my wife Tracey in Gateshead, we were touched by everyone's kindness.”
Keith said: "We received heartfelt voice recordings paying tribute to Paul from major bands, friends of the show, and many of Paul's local band mates.
“The outpouring of support on social media was truly remarkable."
The station was down for several hours as a result of the crash.
Stewart Alan, the station manager, said, "We would like to think the crash was down to all of the people who tuned in to listen to Paul's departure.
“The show marks the end of a wonderful 10-year partnership with Keith. We wish him the very best in his retirement abroad but are pleased that he will still be doing his own Punky Paul show from his new home to our servers here.”
The station is currently fundraising to expand into DAB broadcasting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.