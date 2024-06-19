Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Radio Northumberland, run entirely by dedicated volunteers, is on the lookout for a new studio space.

With limited funds available, the station is appealing to local businesses and organisations to offer a space free of charge.

Radio Northumberland is a community-focused radio station dedicated to bringing local residents closer together through engaging and informative programming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operated entirely by volunteers, the station relies on the support of the community to continue its work.

Keith Newman of Radio Northumberland.

In return, the benefactor will receive free radio advertising and the satisfaction of knowing they are helping to keep the service on air.

“We’re looking for a new home as our current hosts have moved location and sadly there isn’t enough room for us there. We need a small room to fit two desks for our equipment and access for our presenters,” said Keith Newman, volunteer director.

”In the meantime, we will continue to produce pre-recorded shows but live is where we want to be.”