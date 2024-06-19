Radio Northumberland looking for new studio space
With limited funds available, the station is appealing to local businesses and organisations to offer a space free of charge.
Radio Northumberland is a community-focused radio station dedicated to bringing local residents closer together through engaging and informative programming.
Operated entirely by volunteers, the station relies on the support of the community to continue its work.
In return, the benefactor will receive free radio advertising and the satisfaction of knowing they are helping to keep the service on air.
“We’re looking for a new home as our current hosts have moved location and sadly there isn’t enough room for us there. We need a small room to fit two desks for our equipment and access for our presenters,” said Keith Newman, volunteer director.
”In the meantime, we will continue to produce pre-recorded shows but live is where we want to be.”
Get in touch with Keith at [email protected]
